Dear Bove Family, I remember your dad very well. Back in 1988, my furnace broke down at 2 o’clock in the morning. I was going thru a divorce and had just moved into my home in Martindale Tr. Pk. He was the kindest man which I needed at the time. He fixed the furnace and The kids never even woke up. He was that quiet. He even stayed an extra 20 minutes to make sure it stayed running. For that I was very grateful. You can be sure that he is in a very safe place with God. My prayers are with you all.

Maureen Fox

Acquaintance