Frank J. Corbo, 94, passed away Thursday May 9, 2019 at the Wesley Health Care Center, Inc. Saratoga Springs, NY. Frank was born in Port Henry, NY to the late Michael and Mary (Vartuli) Corbo on July 9, 1924. He attended the Keeseville High School, then joined the US Army Air Corp and served as a Top Turret Gunner on a B-17 surviving 23 missions serving in the European Theater. Frank owned and operated the Rely On Market in Scotia, NY, and also Owned and operated the Mid City Appliance Store in Glenville, NY. He was a Past District Deputy of the BPOE, a member of the Scotia Jr. Merchants Bowling League, the American Legion Fort Orange Post, and various area golf leagues. Frank was predeceased by his wife Mary Betty (Catanzarita) Corbo, his brother James Corbo and his sister Rose Corbo. He is survived by his sister Marie Thompson, brothers Michael Corbo and Ralph Corbo. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Mass will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m., Monday May 13, 2019 at the St. Patrick's Church, Port Henry, NY. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be in the St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Moriah, NY. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, Inc., Scotia, NY. On line condolences can be made at www.bekkeringellisfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 12, 2019