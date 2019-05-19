Home

Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home
1 Mohawk Ave
Scotia, NY 12302
(518) 346-5802
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Union Street
Schenectady, NY
The Mass of Christian Death and Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 23rd, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. John the Evangelist Church, Union Street, Schenectady NY, with His Excellency The Most Reverend & Bishop Howard J. Hubbard, D.D., H.L.D., Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Albany. Concelebrating and delivering the Homily will be Fr. Richard Carlino, Pastor of St. Anthony's and St. John the Evangelist Churches and Schenectady Fire Department Chaplain. The Honorable Mayor Gary McCarthy will deliver a Eulogy after Holy Communion. Interment will follow immediately at the St. Anthony's Cemetery in Glenville NY. The Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, Inc., 1 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia NY, will be open Wednesday afternoon May 22nd from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for those who wish to call.On line condolences can be made at bekkeringellisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 19, 2019
