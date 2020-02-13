|
Frank J. Mucilli, 87, died February 12, 2020 at St. Mary's Healthcare in Amsterdam. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:15 at St. Mary's Church, 156 East Main Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010, with Rev. Jeffrey L'Arche, M.S. officiating. Calling hours are Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4 to 7 at the Riley Mortuary, Inc., 110 Division Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010. www.rileymortuaryinc.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020