Frank Joseph Igoe Jr.
1936 - 2020
Frank, 84, of Saratoga Springs, NY, was called home to be with the Lord on November 23, 2020 with his wife Linda Lee (Bunny) Igoe, at his side. Frank was born in Albany, New York, son of the late Frank J. Igoe and Adelaide Igoe. He was born on Sept 26, 1936 and was the youngest of four Igoe children. He graduated from Albany Academy High School, class of 1954. Following graduation, he served honorably from 1957 to 1959 in the U.S. Navy in the Supply Corps. Frank continued his education earning a bachelor's degree of arts in business, graduating from Gannon University, Erie Pennsylvania in 1963. Frank spent many years in retail management and most recently was a small businessman as a painting contractor in Medina NY. He served on many church and community boards, including the Medina Armory and Sandstone Society. He was a devoted family man, a community leader, and a voracious reader. His cheerful disposition, infectious story- telling, love of the Adirondacks, and great sense of humor will be sorely missed. Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Linda Lee "Bunny" Igoe; children, Scott, of Saratoga Springs, NY, and wife Valerie; Steven and Beth, of Bloomington, IL; Dr. Peter, of Lockport, NY, and wife Laura; and Paige, of Seattle, WA; He was a loving "Grandpa" to his 8 grandchildren, Tori, Saratoga Springs, Tyler, Noah, Ashley, Bloomington, Jack , Ellie, and Sadie Lockport, and Luca, Seattle. There will be a celebration and memorial service in Saratoga Springs in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Paradox Lake Association, P.O. Box 45, Severance, NY 12872 (http://paradox-lake.com). For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Dec. 2, 2020.
