Frank L. Leszczynski, 91, entered into eternal life on Saturday July 6th, 2019. Born on Eastern Avenue in Schenectady, NY to the late Frank L. Sr. and Sylvia Markiewicz Leszczynski. He graduated from Nott Terrace High School and Simmons School of Embalming and Mortuary Science in Syracuse, NY. He served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict from 1953-1955. He was a member of the former Saint Mary's Church and the Holy Names Society, a member of the Church of St. Adalbert, the former Young Mens Polish Assoc., Mloda Polska P.N.A., Post 18 Polish War Veterans, Polish American Veterans, The National Funeral Directors Association, Saratoga Lake Association and a past member of Schenectady Deputy Sheriffs Association. Frank was the longest living member of St. Joseph's Athletic Club and St. Joseph's Bowling League where he was an avid bowler at Boulevard Bowl. His greatest accomplishment was where he almost received his 300 game but settled for his 299 with a ringing ten pin. In 1922, his father Frank L. Leszczynski Sr. established The Leszczynski Funeral Home on Eastern Avenue and then Crane Street. In 1951 his father turned the business over to him and his beloved brother Richard. Over the years, they provided compassion and care for many families throughout Schenectady. The family is proud to have celebrated their 97th year in business. The pride and joy of his life in addition to his family was his beautiful summer home on Saratoga Lake, next to his fathers previous camp, where he loved to entertain family, friends and guests. He built his dock to be the biggest on the lake to accommodate all who came to visit. He especially loved boating on his pontoon with his children, grandchildren and floating in Sandy Bay on his tire tube with his captains hat on. He was the son of the late Frank and Sylvia Leszczynski and brother of the late Richard (Zita) Leszczynski. Frank is the beloved husband of Lydia Santagapita Leszczynski whom he married on May 23rd, 1954 at St. Mary's Church and just celebrated their 65th anniversary. Loving father of Tami Jackson and his twin boys Mark (Deborah) Leszczynski and Michael (Kristin) Leszczynski. Cherished grandfather of Vaughan (Lindsay) Jackson, Presley Jackson, Noel And Nolan Leszczynski, Dylan and Noah Leszczynski, and with the newest edition of Ella Rae Jackson to the family, a great grandfather for the first time. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held Monday evening, July 15, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. John The Evangelist Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, on Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Richard Carlino and the Rev. Carl Urban officiating. Interment will be private. The family would like to thank Landmark Health Service and Kathleen from visiting nurses for their loving care of Frank. Those who wish to remember Frank in a special way may make a contribution to the Church of St. Adalbert, 550 Lansing St, Schenectady, NY 12303 or St. John The Evangelist Church, 806 Union St, Schenectady, NY 12308. Memorial contributions will be available in back of the church, for both churches in the evening of the wake. Published in The Daily Gazette from July 13 to July 14, 2019