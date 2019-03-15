Services Halgas Funeral Home 111 County Hwy 106 Johnstown , NY 12095 (518) 883-5323 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Halgas Funeral Home 111 County Hwy 106 Johnstown , NY 12095 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Joseph's Church 7 North Street Broadalbin View Map Resources More Obituaries for Frank Fusco Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frank Lewis Fusco

Obituary
Frank Lewis Fusco, 89, of Broadalbin, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord on the 12th day of March 2019. His final days were peaceful and shared with his loving family. Born May 8, 1929 in Amsterdam, NY, he was the son of Frank and Mary Yevoli Fusco. After graduation from Amsterdam High in 1948, Frank enlisted in the US Army. His tour of duty brought him to Cuba where he rode the streets in an amphibious "duck" and threw candy to the children, while Castro was planning his coup in the mountains. After Cuba, Frank made his way to Germany where he patrolled the Berlin Wall. He returned to Amsterdam in 1951 and met Angela Major who became the love of his life. They married in 1954 and moved to Broadalbin in 1956. Frank worked at General Electric Co. in Schenectady for 38 years. He was a talented steam fitter leader and taught countless apprentices the trade, many of whom would go on to have successful careers of their own. Frank was an avid bowler and threw many "600" games, when that was an accomplishment. He also loved golf and played most of the courses in both this area and Myrtle Beach. He also spent over 20 years vacationing at the "Villages" in central Florida, where he had many, many friends. Frank was a man with a strong family values and an unwavering belief in the Lord. He was a communicant of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Broadalbin and was the first lector at the church. Frank was instrumental in founding the St. Joseph's Summer Festival which he participated in for over 60 years. He loved traveling and cruises, and visited Italy, Austria, Spain, Hawaii, and St. John, among others. Most of these trips were with his two brothers and their wives, and they had the time of their lives. Frank was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus and of its 4th Degree Color Corp, a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Broadalbin, a member of the former Holy Name Society at St. Joseph's Church, and a former member of the church choir. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Andrew, Norma, and Vincent; and his nephews, Attorneys Andrew Fusco, Mark Major, and Geoffrey Major. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Angela Major Fusco; a son, Michael (Dee-Ann) Fusco of Niskayuna; a daughter, Michele (Ron) Riggi of Saratoga Springs; a brother-in-law, Gene (Barbara) Major of Hagaman; six grandchildren, Rochele (Jeffrey) Higgins, Vincent (Ashley) Riggi, Roslyn and Christopher Riggi, and Macie and Joey Fusco; three great-grandchildren, Owen, Juliana, and Rae; and several nieces and nephews. Frank married the love of his life, saw the world, and had hundreds of friends. He was retired for as many years as he worked. He had a wonderful life. The family would like to thank St. Mary's Palliative Care Unit under the direction of Dr. Michael Sheridan, for their care and compassion during Frank's final days. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc., 111 County Highway 106 (Corner of Route 29 & Black Street), Johnstown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 7 North Street Broadalbin, with the Rev. Jun Segura officiating. A military burial will take place in the spring at St. Basil's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph's Parish Center Renovation Fund, in care of the funeral home. Published in The Daily Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019