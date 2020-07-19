1/1
Frank M. Maddalone
Frank M. Maddalone, 78, passed away on July 13, 2020. Born in Schenectady, he was the son of Anthony and Helene Maddalone. Frank proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1959-1963. He retired from GE after 32 years of service. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, his Harley Davidson and his beloved pets. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Diana Maddalone, his daughters, Bonnie Maddalone, Jill Maddalone, Ava Maddalone and grandson, Benjamin Nelson who is currently serving in the US Marine Corps. He was predeceased by his brother, Anthony Jr. (Tony). Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home followed by a service. Masks and social distancing is requested. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
