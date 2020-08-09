Frank Michael Van Patten, age 72, died suddenly on August 6, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. He was born on April 24, 1948 in Schenectady, NY and was the son of the late Frank and Mildred (Glindmyer) Van Patten. After graduating from Mount Pleasant High School in 1966, Frank went on to receive his bachelor's degree from Schenectady Community College. He served the U.S Army in Vietnam and received a Purple Heart. Frank worked for the Burnt-Hills Ballston Lake school district as a bus driver, for over 15 years. Frank enjoyed spending summers on Cape Cod, the New York Yankees, coaching his daughter's softball and basketball teams, and routing for a lousy football team – the Cleveland Brown. Along with his beloved wife Laura Ann (Doyle) Van Patten, Frank is also survived by his daughters Megan (David Schmidt) Van Patten, Melissa (Matthew Kenny) Van Patten, Margo Van Patten, Michelle Van Patten, and honorary granddaughter Taylor Schmidt. He will also be greatly missed by his canine companions Zach and Zoey. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cape Cod National Seashore, 99 Marconi Site Road, Wellfleet, MA 02667. Services will be held privately for family. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Frank's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com
.