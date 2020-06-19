Frank P. Perillo, 98, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday June 15, 2020 at The Addington Assisted Living Center in Wellington, Florida where he lived for the past five years with his wife of 72 years Elizabeth Perillo. He leaves behind his wife Elizabeth, his daughter Frances Smith, his two sons Lawrence and Frederick Perillo, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was a devoted husband and father. He graduated from Wilbur H. Lynch High School in 1940 and immediately enlisted in the Army, serving in World War II until being honorably discharged in 1946. He attended SUNY Morrisville from 1946-1948 training for a career in auto mechanics. He married Elizabeth in September 1948, and shortly afterward opened his own business where he worked until embarking on his second career in vocational education. He taught at both Fulton Montgomery Community College and Hamilton Fulton Montgomery Board of Cooperative Educational Services earning state championships twice with his team in the Plymouth Troubleshooting Contest and twice attending national championships in Indianapolis and Los Angeles. After retiring from teaching in 1990, he relocated with his wife Elizabeth to Florida in 1995. The family requests that donations be made to the National Cemetery Administration in lieu of flowers. A small memorial gathering will be planned for burial of his ashes at the South Florida National Cemetery for Veterans in Lake Worth, Florida.



