Frank R. Sorrentino, 90, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019. Frank was born June 23, 1928, the son of the late Ralph and Jennie (Russo) Sorrentino. He was a 1946 graduate of the former Nott Terrace H.S. Frank enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Japan. When he returned from serving his country, he went to Siena College, where he graduated in 1952. Frank retired from Wyeth Laboratories as a National Account Manager. A sports fan, Frank was an enthusiastic supporter of the NY Giants. He loved to golf and was such a people person. He was a communicant of The Church of the Redeemer in VA. Frank was predeceased by his sisters, Sarah Daddario, Frances Maioriello, Clara Cartwright, and a brother Nicholas Sorrentino. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. Services at Jones Funeral Home were private and with full military honors at St John the Baptist Cemetery. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 7, 2019