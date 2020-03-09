|
|
Frank Rosario Peduto, 73, passed away on March 7, 2020. Frank was born and raised in Providence R. I. The son of the late Rosario and Rose (Cerrone) Peduto, He attended LaSalle Academy and the University of Rhode Island. Frank worked as an engineer for the NYS Department of Transportation and later for NYS Department of Environmental Conservation. After retiring from state service he worked for JMT. Frank's passion, aside from the Boston Red Sox and baseball, was golf which he played often at the Edison Club where he was a member. He had been assistant girls softball coach at Shenendehowa High School for a number of years. Frank was also very active in Miss Shen softball and Clifton Park baseball when his children were involved. Frank is survived by his wife of 50 years, Eloise (Rotondo) and his two children Jeffrey Peduto and Meghan Nicchi (Tommy). The joys of his life were his five grandchildren, Alyse, Sammy and Sawyer Peduto and Brooklyn and Kennedy Nicchi. He is also survived by his sister in law, Nancy Damaso Rotondo and 3 nephews, two nieces and 10 great nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. David Strumpf, Dr. Shobharani Sundaram and their compassionate and caring staff most notably Amanda and Tiffany. A special thank you to Dr. Zach Emery for his many acts of kindness. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. Funeral will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will follow the service at 1:00 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Boston Children's Hospital 300 Longwood Ave. Boston, Ma. or City Mission of Schenectady PO Box 760, Schenectady, NY 12301. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Frank's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 9, 2020