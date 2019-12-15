Home

Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle
2777 Albany Street,
Schenectady, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle
2777 Albany Street,
Schenectady, NY
Frank V. Cembalski, 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019 at home with his loving family by his side. Frank was the son of the late Wesley and Mary Cembalski. He was the devoted husband to Janet Cembalski and was predeceased by his first wife, Patricia Cembalski. Frank is survived by his wife, Janet Cembalski, his children, Michael, Nancy (William) Hull, James Rapant, Teresa (Steven) Van Heukelom, William (Andjelka) Rapant and Judith (James)Millis. He is also survived by many grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held at St. Paul the Apostle, 2777 Albany Street, Schenectady, New York on Tuesday December 17, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle. Interment will follow the Mass at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contribution be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
