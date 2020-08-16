1/1
Frank W. Schwab III
1947 - 2020
Frank W. Schwab III passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at his home after a four year battle with pancreatic cancer. Frank was born on June 13, 1947 in Niskayuna, NY to Thelma and Frank W. Schwab, II. He attended Galway Schools and graduated in 1965. Frank worked for a furniture company in Broadalbin and later for General Electric Co in Schenectady retiring with thirty-one years of service. He loved tinkering in the garage, building tractors, hot rods, go-carts and anything electronic, especially computers. He was predeceased by his parents Thelma and Frank, and his sister Darlene. Frank is survived by his wife Charlene (Engel) Schwab and their sons, Frank W. Schwab IV (Kelly) and William J. Schwab (Diane); two grandchildren Frank W. Schwab V and Amber Lynn Schwab; sister Joyce Coppola; and six nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, August 18 from 9am to 11am at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A private family service will follow with burial in East Galway Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Frank may be made to Saratoga Hospital. The family would like to thank Community Hospice of Saratoga and the doctors and staff at Saratoga Hospital for their care and compassion. Social distancing and facemasks are required per CDC guidelines. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
