|
|
Franklin A. "Frank" Skofstad, 95, of Scotia, passed away Friday, October 4th at Ellis Hospital after a long illness. Born on September 26, 1924 in Lawrence, KS, he was the son of the late Franklin and Illde (Fuller) Skofstad. Survivors include his cousins, Frank (Christine), Barbara, Marsha (Bill), Susan (Steve), Jessica, Anthony, Kayla (Pete), Chris (Bob), Linda (Fermin) and a host of other cousins, family and friends. A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 9th at 11 a.m. at Park Cemetery, Scotia. Donations in Frank's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Arrangements are entrusted to The White Funeral Home, 264 N. Ballston Ave, Scotia and for those who wish, online condolences may be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019