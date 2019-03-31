Frank Guzzetta died on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Middletown, Ohio. Frank's positive legacy is well-established. Frank was loved for his kind heart, brilliance, sense of humor, and treating others the way he wants to be treated. Born in Fredonia, New York on May 2, 1933, the son of Serafina C. Guzzetta (nee Eppolito). Frank was a distinguished graduate of The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio with a bachelor's degree and doctorate degree in Chemistry. He spent his career as a research chemist with a focus on practical applications which positively impacted lives. Frank's career included working for Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory (KAPL) in Schenectady, New York, Armco (later AK Steel) in Middletown, Ohio, and Phymet in Springboro, Ohio. Frank's professional accomplishments are evidenced by several USPTO issued patents, and numerous additional unpublished trade secrets protected by his employers. One of his greatest passions, in addition to his life's work in science, was a longstanding and close affiliation with his beloved alma mater The Ohio State University. Frank was grateful for the high-quality education he earned at Ohio State, was a Lifetime Member of the Ohio State Alumni Association, saw his son graduate from Ohio State, served many years as a stadium volunteer for home football games, and LOVED watching and rooting on his Buckeyes! (especially when the Buckeyes beat "that team up north"). Frank enjoyed helping current Buckeye students through an endowed scholarship at Ohio State established by his son's family to honor Frank. The endowed scholarship focuses assistance for students majoring in chemistry who have a demonstrated financial need. Frank was predeceased by his loving mother, (Serafina), who raised him as a lifelong practicing Episcopalian; his second wife, (Barbara); his sister-in-law, (Ann Bahr); his brother-in-law, (Harrison Bahr); and his nephew, (Danny Arcoraci) among others. Frank is loved and missed. Survivors include, but is not limited to, his sister, Rosemary Arcoraci (Fredonia, NY); niece, Denise Arcoraci Tacy (Fredonia, NY); nephew, Dean Arcoraci (La Crosse, WI); and nephew, Fred Bahr (Clifton Park, NY). Frank went to be with the Lord with his heart filled with love from his son, Bob, daughter-in-law, Kate, and grandchildren, John Guzzetta and Ann Sarah Guzzetta. Frank received immeasurable joy from John and Ann Sarah's sense of humor, academic excellence, strong work ethic, charity efforts, and success. Frank was blessed to have wonderful neighbors (Mr. & Mrs. Ed Watson), and longtime friends in Mr. and Mrs. Matt Hale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to honor Frank's memory to: The Ohio State University Foundation, c/o Guzzetta Family Endowed Scholarship Fund, 1480 West Lane Avenue, Columbus, OH 43221. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary