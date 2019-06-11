On Thursday June 6, 2019, the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Fred Randall, a 30 year member of the United States Armed Forces, passed away at the age of 103. Born on January 1, 1916 in Schenectady he was the son of Charles and Mae Belle Randall. He graduated from S. Glens Falls High School. On May 11, 1945 Fred enlisted in the United States Army serving in the 18th Infantry Regiment. Following active duty He continued in the Army National guard retiring in 1975 as a sergeant 1st class after 30 years of service to our country. Fred also maintained his civilian career as a machinist at the General Electric Co. retiring after 33 years of service. His affiliations include life memberships with the VFW Post 8692 in Colonie and the 1st infantry division WWII veterans society. For more than 90 years Fred was a member of the Local 85 musicians union. Fred Randall was predeceased by his children, Charles Randall and Carolyn (Randall) Dzamba. He is survived by his grandchildren, Charles D. Randall (Lori Hilson), Thomas Randall (Ruth Randall) and Danielle Dzamba (John Martino). His great-grandchildren, Andrew and Charisa Ledger, Brooke Randall, Kaylin Dzamba, Sierra and Johnny Martino. Also his two great-great-grandchildren, Calysa and Clayton Moody. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday at St. John the Evangelist Church 806 Union St., Schenectady. To leave a message or condolence, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary