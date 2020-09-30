Fred "Freddie" Foti passed peacefully at home after his courageous battle with cancer on September 28, 2020. He wasborn in Plattsburgh 8-27-62 to the late Frederick A Foti and mother Jean Page Foti. He grew up and attended school in Galway ny. He later attended school at New Hampshire University. Fred was passionate about so many things in life it's almost impossible to list. His work at Fort Hudson Nursing Home, and The Center For Disability services as transportation provider, His love to Cruze The Great Sacandaga lake on his boat, Photography, motorcycle rides to "no where", Adventures to "somewhere". So basically if it was outside or with family he was going to be there. He is survived by his loving wife Melinda Ellis Foti, His forever faithful dog Rudy. His Family above all was the most important thing for Fred. He also leaves behind his son, Donovan Foti and his children Tristan and Liam Foti and their mother Samantha Burg, daughters Jessica and Joshua Brenan and their daughter Aileen, Kayla Ellis and Craig Cook and their sons Trent and Todd, "Uncle Dad" to niece and nephew Samantha Hika and Brandon Foti, sisters Paulette Jacobs and Ed Litchy and Sarah and David Rivers, father in law Martin Smith, aunt Joan and Ralph Adamkoski, cousins Christine and Chris Buskey and loving niece Rebecca and special "family" Friends, Bonita and Doug Burroughs as well as many other nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., 2034 West St., Galway. A funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home at 1 p.m. Burial will be private in the North Milton Cemetery.





