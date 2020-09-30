1/
Fred "Freddie" Foti
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred "Freddie" Foti passed peacefully at home after his courageous battle with cancer on September 28, 2020. He wasborn in Plattsburgh 8-27-62 to the late Frederick A Foti and mother Jean Page Foti. He grew up and attended school in Galway ny. He later attended school at New Hampshire University. Fred was passionate about so many things in life it's almost impossible to list. His work at Fort Hudson Nursing Home, and The Center For Disability services as transportation provider, His love to Cruze The Great Sacandaga lake on his boat, Photography, motorcycle rides to "no where", Adventures to "somewhere". So basically if it was outside or with family he was going to be there. He is survived by his loving wife Melinda Ellis Foti, His forever faithful dog Rudy. His Family above all was the most important thing for Fred. He also leaves behind his son, Donovan Foti and his children Tristan and Liam Foti and their mother Samantha Burg, daughters Jessica and Joshua Brenan and their daughter Aileen, Kayla Ellis and Craig Cook and their sons Trent and Todd, "Uncle Dad" to niece and nephew Samantha Hika and Brandon Foti, sisters Paulette Jacobs and Ed Litchy and Sarah and David Rivers, father in law Martin Smith, aunt Joan and Ralph Adamkoski, cousins Christine and Chris Buskey and loving niece Rebecca and special "family" Friends, Bonita and Doug Burroughs as well as many other nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., 2034 West St., Galway. A funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home at 1 p.m. Burial will be private in the North Milton Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home
2034 West St
Galway, NY 12074
(518) 882-1271
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved