Fred J. Ciccarelli, 84, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, surrounded by one of his many dear caretakers from Homecare Network of NY and Eddy Senior Care. Fred was born in Schenectady on October 7, 1935, a son of the late Ralph and Anna DeMatteo Ciccarelli. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School and was employed in the maintenance department at the Glendale Home for 25 years. Fred was a fiercely independent and dignified gentleman, accepting his diagnosis in 1992 of Adult Polyglucosan with courage and braveness. He enjoyed his daily program at Eddy Senior Care which provided him with many years of strength and encouragement. He had a beautiful smile and eyes that conveyed his warmth and love for all. Fred was a devoted husband to the late Louise Evans Ciccarelli whom he married on September 9, 1967 until her death on August 27, 2017. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Marjorie Evens; a niece, Lulu Evans; many dear caretakers and friends. Services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union St., with Fr. Carlino, officiating. Interment will be in Parkview Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020