DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
Fred Wilcox Sr. Obituary
Fred Wilcox Sr, 67, of Rotterdam, died at home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Fred was born in Schenectady and attended Draper High School. He was self employed for many years in the construction and remodeling business. Fred was always ready and willing to help family and friends with projects around their homes. He loved his dogs, and enjoyed Karaoke at the Rotterdam Elks where he was a member, and riding his Harley with his sister Deborah and niece Jody. Fred was predeceased by his father, Theodore Wilcox and his brother, Robin Wilcox. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Newell Wilcox; children, Fred Wilcox Jr., Teresa Wilcox, Lenny Thomas, Danny Thomas, Shane Taylor and Tara Van Patten; his siblings, Deborah Haggert, Reggie Wilcox, David Wilcox and Theodore Wilcox, 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, his former wife Judith Wilcox; as well as several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Funeral services will begin at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made in Fred's memory to the American Diabetes Association at donations.diabetes.org.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019
