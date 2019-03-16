Frederick A. Guay, 82, of Richmondville, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Robinson Terrace Nursing Home. Born April 7, 1936 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Aldie and Sadie (Richardson) Guay. He graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1953. Upon graduation Frederick joined the United States Marines in 1953 and served his country before being honorably discharged in 1956. In 1959 he graduated from SUNY Cobleskill with his Associates degree and received his Bachelors degree from SUNY Empire State in 1976. After graduating Frederick worked at SUNY Cobleskill as an Instructional Support Technician for 33 years at the college, retiring in 1995. He was inducted in the S.U.N.Y Cobleskill Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017. Fred was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, serving for nine years on the church council. He remained active in his community and served as a Town Councilman for two years, Town Supervisor for six years, and as a member and past Commander of the American Legion Post #249 and founding member of the Leatherstocking Honor Flight. Survivors include his daughter, Susan (Howard) George; two sons: Thomas (Martha) Eakin of Lake Pleasant, NY; and Larry (Dawn) Eakin of Warnerville, NY; brother, Erwin (Clara) Guay of Queensbury, NY; and 15 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 265 Main Street, Richmondville, NY on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 5 p.m., with public visitation from 4:30 to 5 p.m. prior to the service. Military Honors will immediately follow the service at the church. Inurnment will be in Seward Valley Cemetery, Dorloo at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, PO Box 491, Richmondville, NY 12149 or American Legion Post #57, PO Box 252, Cobleskill, NY 12043. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm St., Cobleskill. Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary