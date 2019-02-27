Home

Bennett Funeral Home
209 North Main street
Concord, NH 033015048
(603) 225-3517
Frederick Briggs
Frederick (Fred) Briggs

Frederick (Fred) Briggs Obituary
Frederick (Fred) Briggs, son of Harold and Margaret (Lenz) Briggs, passed away on February 20, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was born December 18, 1933 in Schenectady, NY. Fred is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Claire (Meuse) Briggs of Canterbury, NH; sister, Katherine Sweet and brother, Paul Briggs; daughter, Cindy (Briggs) Kimball; step-sons, Don and Dan Carroll; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Fred was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Clark, Harold and Richard; sister, Ruth and step-daughter, Deb Wright. There will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bennett's Funeral Home of Concord, NH and he will be laid to rest at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
