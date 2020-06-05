Frederick H. MacMartin (Feffie) passed away on May 27, 2020 at his residence in Hemet, California. Fred had been a lifelong resident of Rotterdam until moving to California in 2016. He is survived by his wife, Sandra and stepson, David Birkinsha (Rebeckah) and their three children, Brandon, Annastacia and Dominick all of Hemet, California. Fred was born December 2, 1933 to the late Frederick H. MacMartin and Florence (Holmberg) MacMartin. Fred retired from Ellis Hospital as maintenance supervisor and was a veteran of the Air National Guard. He retired in 1993 as TGS in the 109th Air Base Squadron. During retirement Fred was an avid gardener, sharing his vegetables with family and friends. He also bartended at Pustolkas Tavern on Hamburg Street. He was a master carpenter and jack of all trades. He was a past member of the Elks Lodge in Rotterdam, a member of the Helderberg Reformed Church in Guilderland Center and the Senior Center there and in Rotterdam where he enjoyed the many bus trips. Fred was predeceased by his wife Marian (Mattice) MacMartin of 46 years and his brothers, Robert, James, and Thomas MacMartin. His is also survived by his sister in law, Joan Y. MacMartin and will be missed by his nieces, Anne Labourr (John) of Queensbury, Faye Clauson (Walt) of Summerfield, Fl., Gail Caron (William) of Queensbury, and Lois Locurcio (Mark) of Phoenix. He also leaves two great nephews, Walter and Samuel, and four great nieces, Christine, Julie, Amanda and Elisabeth. A private burial with full military honors will take place at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery later.



