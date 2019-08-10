|
|
Frederick H. Winkler, Sr., 91, of Rotterdam, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6th after a brief illness. Born in Schenectady on May 29, 1928, Fred was the son of William and Blanche (Frueh) Winkler. He grew up above the family-owned Winkler Meat Market on Broadway Hill and remained a Schenectady resident his entire life. Fred attended Van Corlaer Elementary School and graduated from Mont Pleasant H.S. in 1946. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served with the rehabilitation forces in Italy, where he boasted of being the ping-pong champion of southern Italy. Upon his return home, Fred enrolled at Siena College where he earned his BBA in Accounting in 1952. He then worked at the firms of Joseph Cohen, CPA and C.L. Marvin CPAs before establishing his own practice in the 1960s. Alongside his son Rick, Fred formed Fred H. Winkler & Company CPA in 1985 and continued to work there until his passing. Fred was a member of the NY Society of CPAs, American Society of CPAs, and Certified Financial Planning Assoc., and was a long-time member of the Elks Club. Fred loved all sports, especially golf. He was a former member of the Edison Club where he served as Treasurer and often bragged about his "hole in one." Fred also enjoyed many years playing with the Canali's Restaurant golf league. Fred and his partner of over 45 years, Rose Marie Thomsen, enjoyed traveling, especially to destinations with casinos. He loved visiting Puerto Rico, Aruba and Las Vegas best, but also traveled to Rome, Madrid and the Greek Isles over the years. Fred is survived by Rose, his sons, Frederick (Rick) H. Winkler, Jr. (Patti) of Scotia, William (Bill) Winkler of Schenectady and John (Tina) Winkler of Maidens, Virginia; granddaughters, Erika Winkler, Jessica (Alex) Riccio, Courtney (Christopher) Honeywell and Stephanie Winkler; great-grandchildren, Ava and Luca Riccio; Rose's sons, Rick, Jim, David, John and Robert Thomsen; sister, Audrey Kessler, former spouse Dorothy Winkler, and several nieces and nephews. Fred was predeceased by his brother, Paul. Services remembering Fred's life will be held at the Bond Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, with calling hours on Monday, August 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Interment will be private at Esperance Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Fred's memory may be made to the City Mission at 425 Hamilton Street, Schenectady, NY 12305 or at 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis TN 38105. To leave a message or a condolence for Fred's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019