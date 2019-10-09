Home

DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
5216 Western Turnpike
Guilderland, NY 12084
(518) 356-5925
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
5216 Western Turnpike
Guilderland, NY 12084
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:15 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
5216 Western Turnpike
Guilderland, NY 12084
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Madeleine Sophie Parish
3500 Carman Rd.
Guilderland, NY
Frederick T. Gula Obituary
Frederick T. Gula, formerly of Guilderland, passed away on Saturday, September 14th, 2019 in Venice, Florida. Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Tpke., Guilderland. Funeral services begin Saturday at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. at St. Madeleine Sophie Parish, 3500 Carman Rd., Guilderland. For Fred's full obituary and online condolences, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019
