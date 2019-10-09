|
|
Frederick T. Gula, formerly of Guilderland, passed away on Saturday, September 14th, 2019 in Venice, Florida. Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Tpke., Guilderland. Funeral services begin Saturday at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. at St. Madeleine Sophie Parish, 3500 Carman Rd., Guilderland. For Fred's full obituary and online condolences, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019