Frederick William Baum, Jr., resident of Burnt Hills and Saratoga Springs, NY, passed away on May 14, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida. Fred was born in Syracuse, NY, son of Frederick William and Miriam Mason Baum. He attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) where he majored in physics and participated in the ROTC program. Upon graduation, he served in the Armed Forces during the Korean War in both Germany and Turkey. After his military service, Fred spent his career working as an Engineer with recognized companies such as Leeds & Northrup and Gurley. Fred married Helen Ewing Mitchell on June 10, 1961. They settled in Burnt Hills, NY where they raised their three children, Katherine Jean Baum, Frederick William Baum III, and Eric Mitchell Baum. They were actively involved in the Burnt Hills community, Burnt Hills Methodist Church, the Rotary Club, and numerous other BH-BL activities. Fred enjoyed spending family time at Charvale Pool, coaching summer soft ball, camping and hiking with both the YMCA Indian Guides/Princesses as well as the Boy Scouts of America including overnights at Camp Boyhaven. Fred had a deep passion for the outdoors, particularly as a hiker in the Adirondack Mountains. He was fond of the High Peak Region as well as Lewey Lake /Indian Lake located in the Southern Adirondacks. Fred enjoyed gardening, skiing at Hickory Hill, blazing his own cross-country ski trails, sailing, canoeing and time with friends and family on the trail. Fred's intellect for data, analytical thinking, and ability solve challenging problems were overshadowed by his kindness, sense of humor, and interest in others. He was described by others as thoughtful, courteous, and a gentleman. Upon Helen's passing, he moved to Saratoga Springs, NY. He became involved in the Academy for Life Long Leaning and Saratoga Methodist Church. He met his partner Marjorie Gibbs in Saratoga. They enjoy activities at the Saratoga Methodist Church, Classical Music at SPAC and Choral Societies, travel, and visiting family members around the world. Fred is survived by his daughter, Katherine Jean Baum, and Maria Helena Souza of Sarasota, FL, Frederick W. Baum III and Catherine Cech of Arlington, Vermont; his granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Baum; a brother-in-law, Charles Schmidt; sister-in-law, Susan Baum, and his partner, Marjorie Gibbs. He was predeceased by his wife, Helen Mitchell Baum; son, Eric Mitchell Baum; his brother, Richard Baum, and sister, Marcia Schmidt, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at the Saratoga Springs Methodist Church, 175 Fifth Street, Sarasota Springs, NY at 1 p.m. on July 29th, 2019, the Reverend Heather Williams officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 12, 2019