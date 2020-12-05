Fredrick Tope, 81, peacefully passed away at home on December 4, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Born in Jonesville, NY he was the son of the late Herbert and Myrtle Lyman Tope. Fred attended Shenendehowa Central School, where he was chosen to box under the tutelage of the Catskill boxing club. He was an accomplished amateur boxer in his earlier years. He married Jonesville native, Sally Luse, on November 2, 1963 upon her graduation from high school. He started Fred Tope Masonry and worked over 48 years in the building field. Sally and Fred lived on Swaggertown Rd. in Glenville for fifty years until moving to Ballston Lake 7 years ago. Always a tireless worker, Fred enjoyed working his 50-acre homestead, harvesting premium logs that were sold to area lumber companies. Fred loved nature and spent many cherished moments hunting, fishing, and teaching his four boys nature management and gun safety. A proud Dad, Fred supported his children's endeavors during their upbringing, teaching life lessons and passing on what they learned to others. He never missed their sporting events. Fred was predeceased by his brother, Richard (Leonard) Tope. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Sally Tope; his sons, Jeffrey, Robert, Scott (Danielle) and David (Stephanie) Tope; eight cherished grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, December 9th from 10-12pm at Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. Glenville. Relatives and friends are invited to attend maintaining established Covid protocols. A procession will immediately follow to Historic Jonesville Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the Tope Family at Glenvillefuneralhome.com
.