Frieda Russo (Grimm), a longtime resident of Ballston Lake, was welcomed by the hands of God on April 28, 2019 at Glendale Nursing Home surrounded by her family. Frieda was born in Treysa, Germany on May 14, 1929 to the late Franz and Anna Grimm. She was the youngest of seven children, all of whom she joins in eternal rest: Clara, Franz, Anni, Marie, Kati, and Karl. Frieda grew up against the backdrop of WWII, an experience that made her a strong, gracious and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Frieda married her husband, Victor Russo, Jr., in Fritzlar, Germany on August 9, 1950. She traveled with Victor and their children throughout Europe and the United States while Victor served in the U.S. Army, calling Germany; France; Fort Knox, KY; Fort Belvoir, VA; and Fort Irwin, CA home. Frieda proudly became a citizen of the United States in 1955. In 1967, Frieda and Victor retired to their home on Wheeler Drive in Ballston Lake, where they raised a family for the next 50 years. Frieda was a homemaker who enjoyed travel, crafting and quilting. She loved the outdoors and was an avid hiker and cross-country skier. Frieda also cherished animals, especially dogs. She and Victor belonged to the Good Sam RV Club during retirement, traveling and volunteering across the country. Freida spoke fondly of time spent volunteering with Special Olympics — most notably when they escorted the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics World Games in 1995, welcoming police officers from around the world aboard their RV. She was a communicant of Church of the Immaculate Conception in Glenville. Frieda is survived by her loving husband and children to whom she was devoted: Linda Höess and husband, Wolfgang, of Remseck-Aldigem, Germany; Eleanor Knapp and husband, Jack, of Harker Heights, TX; Toni Boughton and husband, David, of Niskayuna, NY; Janet Collins and husband, Casey, of Ft. Lee, VA; and Victor Russo and wife, Lisa, of Trophy Club, TX. She cherished her 10 grandchildren, who grew up traveling and doing crafts with her: Alexander, Dominik, Melissa, Jennifer, Douglas, Katie, Robyn, Amy, Aidan and Ava. She also has 15 great-grandchildren: Fabian, Sawyer, Arianna, Kayla, Kelsey, Kara, Duncan, Karly, Bryce, Josiah, Bryanna, Nia, Isabella, Vincent and Jocelyn. Frieda's family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful staff at Glendale Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Glenville, NY. They cared for and loved Frieda for the past two years and continue to do the same for her husband, Victor. Special thanks go to those in the Mohawk Trail Alzheimer's unit. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours and celebrate Frieda's life with her family at the GLENVILLE FUNERAL HOME, 9 Glenridge Rd., Scotia-Glenville from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 3rd, 2019, 6 p.m. Funeral Service. You are encouraged to wear red or blue, Frieda's favorite colors. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Frieda's name to Special Olympics New York, 504 Balltown Rd., Schenectady, New York 12304 or online at www.specialolympics-ny.org. Interment will be in private at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy may be expressed at Glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette from May 1 to May 2, 2019