G. Arthur Friers, 88, of Fultonville, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Born in Fultonville on June 1, 1932, he was the son of the late George A. and Ada M. (Borden) Friers. He was united in marriage to Frances H. (Hernigle) Friers at St. Cecilia's Church in Fonda on June 2, 1962. He is survived by his two sons, Joseph (Debra) Friers of Ballston Spa, and Timothy (Maggie) Friers of Scottsdale, AZ; two daughters, Ann Marie (James) Ashworth of Ballston Spa, and Cynthia (Bill) Patterson of Brunswick, ME; his brothers, James (Corky) Friers of Madison, NY, Robert Friers of Oriskany Falls, NY, and David (Cindy) Friers of Fultonville, NY; and his sister, Jean Palmatier of Canajoharie. Art is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Krysten Forbes, Kristofer Friers, Kelly Friers, Bryan Friers, Kathryn Ashworth, Elizabeth Ashworth, Tyler Patterson, Luke Patterson, and Ethan Patterson, and his great granddaughters Juliana, Madeline, and Avalon Forbes. Art is predeceased by his parents, George and Ada; his loving wife of 38 years, Frances; and his four sisters, Irene Meyer, Elois Cole, Dorothy Rose, and Kathryn Lusso. Art was born and raised in Fultonville, and was a 1949 graduate of Fultonville High School. Art worked hard his entire life, whether for his job or to help someone in need. He worked a variety of jobs, including the Fultonville Post Office, before settling into his career as the owner and operator (with his wife, Frances) of Van Horne Hardware. Upon his retirement in 1994, he cared for the apple trees on his family's property, spent many hours mowing, and was available if anyone needed a hand. He enjoyed his daily coffee sessions at McDonald's with his longtime friends, his drives around the back roads of Glen looking for deer, and a good joke. He cherished his visits with family and friends. Arthur was a 42-year member of the Fultonville Volunteer Fire Department, where he held various leadership positions including Chief. He was also a communicant of St. Cecilia's Roman Catholic Church, a Board Member of the Maple Avenue Cemetery Association, and a longtime member of the Fultonville Bowling League. Please honor Art's life by taking a slow ride around the countryside, help your neighbor in need without want for acknowledgement, and love your family unconditionally. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Jackson & Betz Family Funeral Home, 15 Main Street, Fultonville, NY 12072 on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 10 am to 11:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 noon at St. Cecilia's Roman Catholic Church, 26 Broadway, Fonda, NY 12068. Burial in the family plot at the Maple Avenue Cemetery will follow Mass. Due to Covid-19 all attendees are required to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Art's memory can be made to St. Cecilia's Church, 26 Broadway, Fonda, NY 12068. Online condolences can be made at www.brbsfuneral.com
.