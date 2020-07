Or Copy this URL to Share

Gabriel Rivera - Baez, 36, of VanVranken Avenue, entered into eternal life on July 10,2020 at Ellis Hospital. A calling hour will be held on Tuesday, July 14,2020 beginning at 10 a.m. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the Curtis FH.

