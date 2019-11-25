Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Madeleine Sophie Church
3500 Carman Rd
Schenectady, NY 12303
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Madeleine Sophie Church
3500 Carman Rd
Guilderland, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
7:30 PM
St. Madeleine Sophie Church
3500 Carman Rd
Guilderland, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gabriella Cusato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gabriella Elizabeth "Gabby" Cusato


2004 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gabriella Elizabeth "Gabby" Cusato Obituary
Gabriella "Gabby" Elizabeth Cusato, age 15 of Guilderland passed away early Saturday morning, November 23, 2019. She was born January 26, 2004, the second in a set of quadruplets. With a caring and electric personality, Gabby was a true spark of joy that blessed the lives of many. She is survived by her loving family, friends, and all those in the Guilderland community who remember her fondly.   Calling hours will be held Tuesday November 26, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at St. Madeleine Sophie Church 3500 Carman Rd., Guilderland. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 7:30 p.m. A full obituary will appear in Tuesday's Gazette. To leave a condolence or message for the family please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gabriella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -