Gabriella "Gabby" Elizabeth Cusato, age 15 of Guilderland passed away early Saturday morning, November 23, 2019. She was born January 26, 2004, the second in a set of quadruplets. With a caring and electric personality, Gabby was a true spark of joy that blessed the lives of many. She is survived by her loving family, friends, and all those in the Guilderland community who remember her fondly. Calling hours will be held Tuesday November 26, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at St. Madeleine Sophie Church 3500 Carman Rd., Guilderland. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 7:30 p.m. A full obituary will appear in Tuesday's Gazette. To leave a condolence or message for the family please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019