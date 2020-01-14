|
Gaetano "Guy" Barbato, 78, of Henderson, Nevada, passed away on January 2, 2020. Guy was originally from Amsterdam, New York and retired to Henderson with his wife Kathryn. Guy graduated from Wilbur H. Lynch Senior High School in Amsterdam. After high school he joined the US Army and then the local carpenters' union. With his brother Richard he formed their own construction company, Barbato Brothers, and then his own company, Guy's Building and Remodeling. He later became construction division manager of Alpin Haus, Inc. He served on the board of the Amsterdam YMCA and was Clerk of the Works for the Sarah Jane Sanford Home for Women. In retirement, one way he stayed active was to be a handyman to anyone who needed help. He enjoyed skiing, golf, computers, cooking, dining with friends, driving, and wood working. His ski trips took him to places throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. His wood working and furniture grace the homes of family, friends, and clients. A highlight of every year was attending the CES convention in Las Vegas. In his later years, he also enjoyed traveling with his family, including trips to Italy to visit relatives, the Grand Canyon, New Orleans, and annual trips to Park City, Utah, and Hawaii. He was preceded in death by his father, Americo, mother, Lucy, and grandson, Matteo. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn; his daughter, Carrie (Steve); son, William (Kimberly); daughter, Lee (Michael), and stepdaughter, Erica (Shane). Surviving grandchildren are Adrianna, Gaetano, and Luciano. Surviving step-grandchildren are Bobby, Mikenzee, and Gabriella. He is also survived by his first wife, Claire; sister, Joan; brother, Richard (Sally), and many nieces and nephews. In accordance with his wishes, services will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Henderson on Friday, January 24. Visitation with family will be at 9 a.m. with a funeral mass at 10 a.m. Donations may be made in Guy's memory to the St. Francis of Assisi Building Fund.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020