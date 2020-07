Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Gail's life story with friends and family

Share Gail's life story with friends and family



Ms. Gail M. Austin, 80, died July 1, 2020. Graveside service of comital, 1 p.m., July 14, Prospect Hill Cemetery, Gloversville. www.brbsfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store