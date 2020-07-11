Gail Dietrich, 63, died at home of multiple myeloma. She is survived by her husband David, daughter Hanna and sister Roberta Daley, grandchildren Olivia and Brooklyn.Gail taught at Hillside school in Niskayuna retiring in 2014 due to her illness. A private service will be held. She would like to thank her friends at Upstate Oncology Hematology. Memorial donations in Gail's memory made be made to Dana-Farber Jimmy Fund, danafarber.jimmyfund.org/donations/cancer?
