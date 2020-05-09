Gail K. Gibson, age 81, of Ballston Lake, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Born on January 5, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Keith and Gladys Kelts. Gail worked as a lawyer for the IRS in Minneapolis, MN for many years. She loved reading, listening to classical music, and enjoyed attending operas. She is survived by her husband Joseph Gibson, son Keith (Amy) Gibson, daughter Melisa (Justin) King, sisters Nancy Rice and Shari Kelts, her brother Alan Kelts, and her grandchildren Joshua Gibson, and Henry and Genevieve King. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Donations may be made in her memory to the Minnesota Public Radio by going to www.mpr.org. To express condolences, please visit www.CatricalaFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 9, 2020.