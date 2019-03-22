Gail Lynn Tupman, age 73, passed away on March 20, 2019. Gail was born in Schenectady, New York and was the daughter of the late Robert and Nina (Gerard) Fountain. Gail graduated from Schenectady High school and went on to study cosmetology. Gail was best known for being the owner/operator of Gail's country Kitchen in West Milton for many years. She loved animals and enjoyed gardening and was always ready to lend an ear to her many friends. She was always quick for a joke and had a beautiful heart. Gail was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Nina; her aunt, Lena Gerard and former husband, John Tupman. She is survived by her best friend and life companion, Robert Masson; her four sons, Richard (Anne Marie), Jeffrey, Mike (Erin) and Greggory Aussicker and daughter-in-law, Renea Aussicker; her grandchildren, Joshua (Heather) Coonradt, Chase Aussicker, Christine Coondradt, Carly Aussicker, Whitney Aussicker, Alexis Aussicker and step-grandson, Sean Simmons; as well as her beloved dog, Buddy. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road Ballston Lake, New York 12019. A Service of Remembrance will follow at 4 p.m. Interment will be in the Factory Village Cemetery, Milton, New York. Donations may be made in Gail's honor to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 Country Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020 or the Saratoga Hospital ICCU 21 Church Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Gail's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary