Gail M. Ronca,69 passed away Sunday morning July 21, 2019 at home after a long illness. Born and educated in Amsterdam, Gail was the daughter of Janet (Ryczek) Delli Veneri and the late Andrew "Skip" Delli Veneri. A graduate of Wilbur H. Lynch High School, Gail worked for Verizon for over 30 years as a Construction Coordinator and in retirement she worked for Schalmont Schools as a monitor for over 10 years. A member of St Mary's Church in Amsterdam, Gail served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a devout catholic. She was an animal lover and loved working in her garden. Gail is survived by her husband of over 25 years Dennis Ronca who she married August 6, 1993; her mother, Janet Delli Veneri of Amsterdam; daughter, Reagan L. Perretta(Joseph Piasecki) of Florida, NY; grandchildren, Braidyn Andrews and Fallyn Piasecki, brothers, David Delli Veneri of Amsterdam, Larry Delli Veneri (Natalie)of Hagaman, Gary Delli Veneri (Marie Insognia) of Amsterdam and Chris Delli Veneri (Yvonne) of Rockwood, NY; step-children, Erin Ronca of Atlanta, Ga. And Kevin Ronca of Florida, NY; and many nieces and nephews. A mass of Christian burial will be held for Gail on Thursday morning July 25th at St Mary's Church, 156 E. Main Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010 at 11:15 a.m. to which relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery in Amsterdam, NY In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Gail's memory to for Pancreatic Cancer, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 To leave a message of condolence for Gail's Family please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com Published in The Daily Gazette on July 24, 2019