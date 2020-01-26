Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartlett Funeral Home
338 Court St
Plymouth, MA 02360
(508) 746-3456
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Johns Church
159 Main Street
Sandwich, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Vazal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Matterson Vazal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail Matterson Vazal Obituary
Gail Matterson Vazal, 80, of Pocasset, MA (formerly of Sudbury and Sandwich, MA) passed away peacefully at home after battling gall bladder cancer for four years. Gail was a graduate of Scotia High School in Scotia, NY. After graduating the University of Rhode Island in 1960, Gail went on to work at GE as a programmer. She worked with some 50 women in the Building 59 programming section. She married Frank J. Vazal in 1961. Gail and Frank moved to Boston in 1962 so Frank could finish his college degree. In Boston Gail worked for CEIR. She retired from Digital Equipment Corp, where she was a Systems Analyst then became a Software Engineer. Gail leaves her devoted husband, Frank, son, Kirk, daughter, Lindsay, son-in-law, Craig Harris and grandson, James. Her son, Jeffrey Scott predeceased her. A celebration of Gail's Life will be held on February 1, 2020, 1 p.m., at St. Johns Church, 159 Main Street, Sandwich, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to KinderSun Inc. a 501 (3)(c) organization who's donations will benefit cancer research.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -