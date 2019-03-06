Gail Scolamiero, passed away on March 1, 2019. Born in Schenectady, she was the only child of Albert Scolamiero (deceased 1958) and Jennie Bettini Scolamiero (deceased 2002.) Graduate of Mont Pleasant High School. Upon graduation worked for New York Telephone Company in Schenectady, and Liberty Mutual Insurance Company in Albany. She was very active on stage as a singer and actress with Schenectady Light Opera and the Civic Playhouse. She moved to Florida in 1964, where she worked as an independent insurance agent in Ft. Lauderdale, continuing her love for theater as a member of the cast and crew at the Hollywood Playhouse. She attended Broward Community College, majoring in legal studies. After 20 years of service she retired from the State of Florida Dept. of Insurance, but continued to work as an insurance specialist in their offices in Ft. Lauderdale, Key West and Miami. She moved back to Schenectady in 2004 after the loss of her beloved mother, Jennie. Her best friends and companions were her dog, Mame, and her kitties, Snoopy and Callie. She is survived by a number of cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, March 8, 1 p.m. at St. Luke's Church. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Gail's name may be made to St. Luke's Church. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary