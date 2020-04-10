|
Gail Tracy Vacula, 71, was called into eternal rest on April 6, 2020, at Wilkinson Residential Health Care Facility, after a gallant 11 year battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born on October 8, 1948 in Glens Falls, NY and is the daughter of the late J. Glen and Gertrude (Hanna) Tracy. Gail was a graduate of Ballston Spa High School and Attended Plattsburg State University, while attending a dance at Paul Smith's College she met her future husband Stephen J. Vacula. She was an excellent mother and after devoting many years to raising her boys she started her 2nd career. Gail was well known in the Amsterdam Banking Scene for 17 years most of her time as Vice President, starting at Amsterdam Federal Savings Bank, before enduring the various mergers, take overs, and buyouts. She was in charge of the building of the Maple Avenue Branch, now Key Bank, as well as of the Old Supermarket Branches in the area. After leaving banking she worked for seven years at Albany Investment Firm, as well as serving many years on the board of directors of MCT Credit Union. Gail is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 50 years, Stephen J. Vacula Sr; as well as her two sons Stephen J. (Kelly) Vacula, Jr; and Scott H. (Abby) Vacula. She is also survived by three grandchildren Michael J. Vacula, Parker Sims, and Emma Sims. Also by two sisters Cathy Roy, Rose Nelson, and several niece and nephews. Besides her parents Gail is predeceased by her brother Phillip E. Tracy. The family would like to extend a very special Thank You for the loving, compassionate, and very professional care by the nurses, aides, and staff of the adult day care, 1st Floor wound care, and 3rd Floor extended care units of the Wilkinson Residential Health Care Facility, it has been truly appreciated. Due to the unprecedented circumstances by the COVID-19, we regret to inform you that the funeral services will be private, and a celebration of Gail's life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Avenue, Amsterdam, NY 12010. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gail's memory may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave; Floor 17, Chicago, Il 60601 or to the Christ Episcopal Church, 15 W High Street, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Online condolences may be made at www.brbsfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 10, 2020