Garnett (Billie) N. Tidwell, age 96, of Scotia, New York, passed away peacefully at Glendale Home on May 15, 2020. Originally from Oklahoma City, Billie was the beloved wife of the late Billy Tidwell and the dedicated mother to the late Barbara Lukas. She is survived by her loving granddaughters, Katie and Olga Lukas, and her son-in-law, Wayne Lukas, and an extended family of cousins, nieces, and nephews. Billie retired to the Capital Region in the early '90s, where she found her niche as an active member of the Glenville Senior Citizens Center, volunteering her time and endless stories. Always with a smile on her face and a witty remark on hand, Billie will be remembered for her generous spirit, ability to make friends anywhere, and love of books, animals, and chocolate. No visitation; service and interment private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Billie's daughter, Barbara, to the Ian Dunn, M.D. Brain Tumor Research Fund at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116. Online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 20, 2020.