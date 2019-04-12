Garry Howard Russell found peaceful eternal rest on April 10, 2019. He was, and forever will be a steadfast example of strength and generosity to his loving family and dedicated friends. Garry was born in Albany, New York on March 19, 1949, to Howard Russell and Doris (Smith) Russell, and brother to Wayne Russell. A lifelong resident of the Capital District, he graduated Mohonasen High School in 1967, and voluntarily enlisted in the United States Army, proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge in 1971, Garry began a career in electrical and telecommunications engineering, during which he worked with New York Telephone Company, spearheaded turbine engine projects for developing countries through General Electric International, oversaw the growth of KeyCorp's information technology network as a Senior Vice President, and helped local businesses create and expand their communication systems through Tech Valley Communications. Through each career move, he turned professional relationships into lasting friendships. He was a member of, and dedicated his time and talents to, St. Gabriel's Parish, the Disabled American Veterans, AMVETS Post 35, and the Rotterdam Elks. In his personal time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golf, but these hobbies were a distant second to his true devotion: Spending time and sharing laughter with his beloved family and friends, all of whom grieve his loss, and all of whom had their lives enriched by Garry. Garry is survived by his loving wife of over 17 years, Joanne (Bradshaw) Russell of Schenectady; his son and daughter-in-law, Howard and Carol Ann Russell of Las Vegas, Nevada; his daughter and son-in-law, Michele (Russell) and Tom Ward of Parsippany, New Jersey; his step-daughter and son-in-law, Kristen (Paniccia) and Tim Jordan of Schenectady; a sister-in-law, Carolee Russell of Blenheim; and four beautiful granddaughters, Catherine Ward, Talia Russell, Eleanor Ward, and Olivia Jordan. He was loved and will be dearly missed by cousins, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and countless friends and confidantes. His dedication to and love for his family and friends will be his enduring legacy. Garry's family is eternally grateful to the amazing and generous close friends who dedicated so much time, love, support and assistance over the years, and the tireless medical professionals who cared for him, who are too countless to name. Special thanks are extended to Dave Bullett for his friendship and sacrifices, and to Dr. Julie Phillips for her care. Visiting hours will be on Sunday, April 14th, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Demarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. A mass will be held at St. Gabriel's Church, 3040 Hamburg St., on Monday, April 15th, at 10 a.m. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Gabriel's Church or the Disabled American Veterans. Arrangements are by R.J. DeLuccia Funeral Service. To share condolences online, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019