Garry L. Dreher, 75, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Born in Ballston Spa, NY on April 28, 1943, he was the son of George and Dorothy Dreher. Garry was a foreman at General Electric, Co in Schenectady for many years. He was an avid fisherman and taught his boys how to fish. He also enjoyed hunting. His greatest joy was his grandchildren and he treasured the time he spent with them. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Dorothy, and his brother George. Garry is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gerda and their sons, Joe Benoit (Laura) and Jerry Benoit (Pam); grandchildren, Dr. Jeremiah Benoit, Nicholas Benoit, Aaron Benoit and Amanda Levine; great-grandchildren, Carter Benoit and Jonas Benoit; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24 at the Ballston Spa Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Garry may be made to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary