Gary A. Alvord
1944 - 2020
Gary A. Alvord, age 76, of Lake Road, died on November 15, 2020 at Albany Medical Center Hospital. Gary was born in Detroit, Michigan on October 11, 1944. He was the son of the late Donald H. and Marie F. (Angels) Alvord. He was a graduate of Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School and earned his Associate Degree at college. He served in the United States Army until his honorable discharge in 1967. Gary worked in the construction industry for his entire life, eventually settling into a career as a Contractor and Mason with Belton Masonry in Rexford, New York. Gary was an amicable man, the type who could make friends with anyone. He was hard-working and took great pride in his achievements. He was also a sports fan who loved watching football and especially playing golf. On a nice day, he could be found swinging his clubs at various local golf courses. Gary is survived by his brother, Maurice L. (Diane) Alvord and two sons Gary Alvord Jr. and Adam Alvord. Gary is predeceased by his brother, Donald Alvord. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Gary's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 18, 2020.
NOV
20
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
(518) 399-5022
