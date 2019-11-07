|
|
Gary A. Clink, 72, of Scotia, NY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Born in Schenectady on August 22, 1947, the son of Clifford "Otto" and Genevieve (Curtis) Clink. He graduated from Scotia-Glenville High School in 1966 and soon after enlisted in the United States Army, from which he was Honorably Discharged two years later. Wanting to continue to serve his country, he reenlisted in the Army and served an additional eight years. Upon completion of his Military service, Gary found employment with The Village of Scotia, DPW, where he served his community for 29 years before retiring. Gary was a hardworking, kind-hearted man with a quick witt that could bring a smile to anyone's face. Gary was an avid NASCAR fan, following many drivers over the years, but always partial to his favorite driver, #3-Dale Earnhardt. He loved a good Western movie or situation comedy and often enjoyed a M*A*S*H or Gunsmoke marathon! His kindness, love and sense of humor will be missed by those that knew him. Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Carolyn Clink; his beloved poodle, Buddy; his stepdaughter, Pamela Arnold, husband Eric and their children, Alyson and Nicholas; stepson, Jason Dickerson and wife Wendi; his older brother, Robert (Lynne) Clink; his twin brother Larry (John Wood) Clink; and a very special brother-in-law, Jack Collins; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Paul Clink and sister, Sandra Collins. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. with a brief service at 11 a.m. at the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, 1 Mohawk Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. Burial with full Military Honors will follow at Park Cemetery, Sacandaga Road, Scotia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Avenue, Glenville, NY 12302 https://www.animalprotective.org/
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019