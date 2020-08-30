Gary B. Cole, 73, passed away peacefully Friday, August 28, 2020 at his home with his family by his side after a year and a half battle with cancer. Gary was born on July 26, 1947 in Schenectady, NY to Ernest and Frances Cole. He attended Scotia-Glenville High School and graduated in 1965. He worked for the General Electric Company in Niskayuna, retiring after 38 years of service, having worked his way up through the ranks to become a Senior Hardware Planning Specialist. He loved spending time with family, taking day trips to local places of interest with his wife, vacationing in Wells Beach, Maine and playing golf. He was also a supporter of City Mission of Schenectady, Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army, volunteering as a bell ringer with Francine for many Christmas seasons. He always thought of others before himself and was very generous with his time throughout his life, even coaching the Carman Little League teams for both of his sons when they were young. He was predeceased by his parents Ernest and Frances Cole. Gary is survived by his wife of 51 years Francine (Laroche) Cole, their sons Douglas (Tinamarie Milano) and Michael (partner, Jill Maher), three grandchildren Michelle, Daniel and Alice; and several brothers and sisters in-law and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends Tuesday, September 1, 2020 10am-12pm, with a service to follow at 12pm at The White Funeral Home, Scotia. Burial will immediately follow at Park Cemetery, Scotia. Gary's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at NYOH for their compassionate care and Dick and Margaret Place and Dave Evans for their years of friendship. Memorial contributions in Gary's name may be made to Community Hospice of Schenectady, Toys for Tots, Salvation Army or City Mission of Schenectady. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com
