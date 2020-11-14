1/2
Gary C. Paige
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
Gary C. Paige, 76, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Niskayuna, NY on June 3, 1944 to Edward and Ruth Paige. Gary was a Navy veteran serving in Londonderry, Ireland where he met the love of his life Monica Paige. Together they came to the United States where they raised their family. Gary worked for General Electric Co for many years. He was a talented handyman and was always willing to lend a hand to any project. He enjoyed woodworking and fishing. His greatest joy was his family and he treasured the time they spent together. He was the best husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather anyone could ask for. Gary is survived by his beloved wife Monica; his children Suzanne Fisher (Jim Lambert), Gary Paige, Jr. (Wendy), and Chris Paige (Kristin); several grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Ruth Paige, and his siblings. Funeral services will be held 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 17 at St. Mary's Church, Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Burial with military honors will follow at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, November 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Social distancing and facemasks will be required. The family would like to thank Dr. Julie Phillips and the staff at the VA Medical Center, Joyce Crawford and the staff of Community Hospice of Saratoga, Home Health Aides Daye Kondenar and Julie Gilchrist, and their loving neighbors and friends for their care and compassion given to Gary throughout his illness. Memorial contributions in memory of Gary may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or Alzheimer's Association, Pine West Plaza Building 4 Suite 405, Washington Ave Ext., Albany, NY 12205. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
NOV
17
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Mary’s Church
Funeral services provided by
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
