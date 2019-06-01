Home

Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Gary E. Anderson Obituary
Gary E. Anderson, 63, of Spruce Ridge, died suddenly Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Charlene Stewart Hoffman Anderson; his daughter, Lauren Anderson of Cobleskill his mother, Lillian Doris VanWie Anderson of Schenectady and his step children, Joy Katz of Ballston Lake and Edward Janse IV of Havelock, NC. He was the brother of Lynn Brenn of Rotterdam. Funeral services will be Monday at 7 p.m. at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte. 32), Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. prior to the funeral service. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 1, 2019
