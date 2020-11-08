Gary E. Tillema, 71, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at home. Gary was born on July 7, 1949 son of the late Eugene and Elizabeth (Mercier) Tillema. He was a graduate of Colonie Central High and served for four years in the U.S. Navy. He was employed at General Electric and retired after 20+ years of service. Survivors include his sisters, Debbie Tillema, Lisa (Mike) Bartlett; niece, Laura (Kevin) Bender; and great nephew Colby Bender. In following his wishes, services will be private. RIP Gary!



