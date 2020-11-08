1/
Gary E. Tillema
Gary E. Tillema, 71, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at home. Gary was born on July 7, 1949 son of the late Eugene and Elizabeth (Mercier) Tillema. He was a graduate of Colonie Central High and served for four years in the U.S. Navy. He was employed at General Electric and retired after 20+ years of service. Survivors include his sisters, Debbie Tillema, Lisa (Mike) Bartlett; niece, Laura (Kevin) Bender; and great nephew Colby Bender. In following his wishes, services will be private. RIP Gary!

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 8, 2020.
